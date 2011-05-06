Hollywood Is Remaking NYT Documentary "Page One" -- Here's Who They Should Cast

Andrew Rossi‘s documentary on the inner machinations of The New York Times hasn’t even opened wide yet, but rumours of a feature remake are already swirling.
We can think of few hotter tickets in terms of casting — what self-serious Hollywood actor wouldn’t salivate over the chance to play a Times principal?
Everybody’s going to weigh in on who should take on the grey Lady — but we assure you our lineup is the right one.
Daniel Day Lewis would steal the show as media columnist David Carr (who's one of the doc's biggest stars).
How can Chris Pine get directors to take him more seriously? By playing media reporter Brian Stelter, that's how.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.