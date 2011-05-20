Must See TV: New York Times Announces New Weekly Primetime Show

NYTimes.com



The New York Times has announced a new half-hour show – entitled NYTV – set to air on Mondays at 8:30PM on the local New York City station, NYC life. Each episode will feature a selection of the paper’s city-related culture videos produced by NYT staffers for the paper’s digital version. Segments will include current reader-favourites like Bill Cunningham’s “On the Street” and Frank Bruni’s “Tipsy Diaries.”

Gerald Marzorati, NYT Assistant Managing Editor, says the new venture will transfer the paper’s content “into a program for a platform–television–we have no presence in right now.”

So far, 26 episodes are scheduled to run through the end of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.