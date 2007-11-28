New York Times (NYT) Gets Another SELL, $14 Target

This time it’s Bank of America who delivers the ultimate insult. The firm is concerned that NYT is overly dependent on luxury advertising and financial-sector advertising, both of which are vulnerable to a recession.

Recession is certainly a concern, but it’s not the biggest problem (that would be the transition to an online model). 24/7 Wall St piles on and calls for the ouster of Mr. Sulzberger.

Related:

Merrill Cuts NYT et al to SELL

OMG! NYT Has Solid Q3

NYT: The Picture Worth a Thousand Words

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.