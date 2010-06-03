The New York Times' Latest Plan To Save Itself: Get News From Non-Profit

Will it soon be called The New York Times & Friends? The newspaper (NYT) is opening its pages to an outside entity, entering into a news-gathering partnership with The Bay Citizen, a non-profit journalism start-up based in San Francisco.

Started just last month, The Bay Citizen employs 14 people and is headed by Jonathan Weber, former editor in chief of the defunct Silicon Alley business magazine The Industry Standard. It will supply content to the Times‘s eight-month-old Bay Area section, which runs on Fridays and Saturday.



