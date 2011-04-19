New York Times, Los Angeles Times Win 2 Pulitzer Prizes

The Pulitzer Committee awarded The New York Times two of journalisms top prizes on Monday.
David Leonhardt won for Commentary, while Clifford J. Levy and Ellen Barry took home Pulitzer for International Reporting.
Joseph Rago of The Wall Street Journal won for Editorial Writing while the Los Angeles Times picked up two including the Public Service award.
No Pulitzer was awarded for Breaking News Reporting.
The entire list is below
Journalism
PUBLIC SERVICE – Los Angeles Times
BREAKING NEWS REPORTING – No Award
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING – Paige St. John of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune
EXPLANATORY REPORTING – Mark Johnson, Kathleen, Gallagher, Gary Porter, Lou Saldivar and Alison Sherwood of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
LOCAL REPORTING – Frank Main, Mark Konkol and John J. Kim of the Chicago Sun-Times
NATIONAL REPORTING – Jesse Eisinger and Jake Bernstein of ProPublica
INTERNATIONAL REPORTING – Clifford J. Levy and Ellen Barry of The New York Times
FEATURE WRITING – Amy Ellis Nutt of The Star-Ledger, Newark, N.J.
COMMENTARY – David Leonhardt of The New York Times
CRITICISM – Sebastian Smee of The Boston Globe
EDITORIAL WRITING – Joseph Rago of The Wall Street Journal
EDITORIAL CARTOONING – Mike Keefe of The Denver Post
BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY – Carol Guzy, Nikki Kahn and Ricky Carioti of The Washington Post
FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY – Barbara Davidson of the Los Angeles Times
Letters, Drama and Music
FICTION – “A Visit from the Goon Squad” by Jennifer Egan (Alfred A. Knopf)
DRAMA – “Clybourne Park” by Bruce Norris
HISTORY – “The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery” by Eric Foner (W. W. Norton & Company)
BIOGRAPHY – “Washington: A Life” by Ron Chernow (The Penguin Press)
POETRY – “The Best of It: New and Selected Poems” by Kay Ryan (Grove Press)
GENERAL NONFICTION – “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)
MUSIC – “Madame White Snake'” by Zhou Long, premiered on February 26, 2010 by the Boston Opera at the Cutler Majestic Theatre.
