New York Times, Los Angeles Times Win 2 Pulitzer Prizes

Noah Davis

bill keller new york times

The Pulitzer Committee awarded The New York Times two of journalisms top prizes on Monday.

David Leonhardt won for Commentary, while Clifford J. Levy and Ellen Barry took home Pulitzer for International Reporting.

Joseph Rago of The Wall Street Journal won for Editorial Writing while the Los Angeles Times picked up two including the Public Service award.

No Pulitzer was awarded for Breaking News Reporting.

The entire list is below

Journalism
PUBLIC SERVICELos Angeles Times

BREAKING NEWS REPORTINGNo Award

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTINGPaige St. John of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

EXPLANATORY REPORTINGMark Johnson, Kathleen, Gallagher, Gary Porter, Lou Saldivar and Alison Sherwood of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

LOCAL REPORTINGFrank Main, Mark Konkol and John J. Kim of the Chicago Sun-Times

NATIONAL REPORTINGJesse Eisinger and Jake Bernstein of ProPublica

INTERNATIONAL REPORTINGClifford J. Levy and Ellen Barry of The New York Times

FEATURE WRITINGAmy Ellis Nutt of The Star-Ledger, Newark, N.J.

COMMENTARYDavid Leonhardt of The New York Times

CRITICISMSebastian Smee of The Boston Globe

EDITORIAL WRITINGJoseph Rago of The Wall Street Journal

EDITORIAL CARTOONINGMike Keefe of The Denver Post

BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHYCarol Guzy, Nikki Kahn and Ricky Carioti of The Washington Post

FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHYBarbara Davidson of the Los Angeles Times

Letters, Drama and Music
FICTION – “A Visit from the Goon Squad” by Jennifer Egan (Alfred A. Knopf)

DRAMA – “Clybourne Park” by Bruce Norris

HISTORY – “The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery” by Eric Foner (W. W. Norton & Company)

BIOGRAPHY – “Washington: A Life” by Ron Chernow (The Penguin Press)

POETRY – “The Best of It: New and Selected Poems” by Kay Ryan (Grove Press)

GENERAL NONFICTION – “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

MUSIC – “Madame White Snake'” by Zhou Long, premiered on February 26, 2010 by the Boston Opera at the Cutler Majestic Theatre.

