Here's The Full-Page Marijuana Ad Running In Tomorrow's New York Times

Leafly, a company perhaps most readily explained as “Yelp for weed,” will run a full-page ad in tomorrow’s New York Times.

The site maintains a listing of the marijuana dispensaries operating in states where it is legal for medical or recreational purposes. It gathers their pertinent contact info, locations, and menus, and boasts an extensive “Knowledge Center” to encourage education on what is for much of the country still an illegal street drug.

Leafly also has a web app for identifying specific strains of marijuana that might bring relief to people suffering from specific problems. Feeling anxious and sleepless? Try White Widow. Suffering from migraines and arthritis? Leafly says Lemon Haze can help.

“Our advertisement in The New York Times is a responsible, mainstream message that elevates the conversation about cannabis in the U.S.,” said Leafly CEO Brendan Kennedy in a release.

As New York just became the 23rd state to legalise medicinal marijuana and the New York Times editorial board recently called for blanket legalization of the plant, this seems like a most appropriate placement. See the ad for yourself below.

