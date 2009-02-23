New York Times Launches Cool Newswire-Type Thing

The New York Times (NYT) continues to lead the traditional news industry in online innovation. The company has by far the largest newspaper site, with 45+ million monthly uniques. It continues to open up to its readers (occasionally, we’ve even spotted comments on the front page). It also continues to roll out new features, such as the one Allen Stern describes below.



NYTimes.com won’t save the company: It doesn’t generate enough revenue to pay for the print infrastructure and news room. But it will ensure that the New York Times’ brand, influence, and content remain a major force, even if the company itself ends up changing hands or getting restructured.

Allen Stern, CenterNetworks:

The big news coming out of the morning sessions was that there is a new API launching next week called TimesNewswire. This will give developers access to live headlines. Attendee Kellan called this new api a New York Times firehose and noted, “NewsWire API is the paper’s stream of consciousness.”

President and Chief Executive Officer Janet Robinson welcomed everyone to the event and she said that everyone in attendance is part of the past history of the paper but a very important part of the future of the Times.

The concept of the day was to bring technology and the future of the newspaper together.

The other executive who spoke noted that they have an intense desire to make sure the content is personalised going forward.

