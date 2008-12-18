NYTimes.com Needs 7X More Traffic To Survive (NYT)

According to research from ContentNext, news Web sites have a future — if they can wrangle up about 200 million pageviews each month.



“Based on our research, the conversation [with advertisers] gets interesting at 200 million page views plus a month, but much more so around 800 million,” ContentNext’s Lauren Rich Fine writes in a report.

For big operations, like at Yahoo (YHOO), AOL (TWS) or the New York Times (NYT), that bar needs to be even higher. In order to survive as a Web-only news product, for example, Fine says the New York Times needs about 1.3 billion pageviews a month.

That’s about 1.1 billion more pageviews than the 173 million ComScore says NYTimes.com saw in October.

But Fine figures with that much traffic, the Times could earn about $300 million per quarter in ad revenues.

Yahoo News and AOL News get near a billion pageviews per month, and while their products and brands pale comparison to the Times‘s, those sites have hundreds of millions of daily email users to rely on for clicks.

See Also:

Oh, Great: New York Times (NYT) Online Business Falling Apart Now, Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.