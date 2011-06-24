New York Times Journo Accuses US Government Of Spying On Him

James Risen is going on the offensive.



The New York Times reporter, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his story about NSA spying on United States citizens and has been subpoenaed three times in the court case that has resulted from his book “State of War,” says the United States government listened to his phone calls.

From a story on Time.com:

“I have learned from an individual who testified before a grand jury in this District that was examining my reporting about the domestic wiretapping program that the Government had shown this individual copies of telephone records relating to calls made to and from me,” he wrote in a June 21 affidavit sent to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The government wants Risen to give up his source who they claim is former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling.

Risen has refused, citing his First Amendment rights and freedom of the press.

