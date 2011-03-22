Here's A Picture Of The Rescued New York Times Journalists Safely At The Turkish Embassy

And then they were posing for photographs.



Libyan forces released New York Times journalists Anthony Shadid, Lynsey Addario, Tyler Hicks, and Stephen Farrell Monday morning.

Namik Tan, Turkey’s ambassador to the United States, posted a picture of the four with Turkish ambassador Levent Sahinkaya.

The image was taken in Tripoli, hours before Sahinkaya facilitated the hand-off to U.S. officials on the Tunisian border.

The Times journos are safe, but Al Jazeera reports that Amnesty International is calling for Libyan officials to release four AEJ journalists who have been held for two weeks. Let’s hope that happens soon.

