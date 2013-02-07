Here Is The Best Haiku You'll Ever Read About Honking Cars

In response to New York City’s recent decision to remove signs that ban cars from honking in certain areas, the New York Times’ City Room asked its readers to compose “honkus” — haikus about honking.



City Room published its favourite submissions today, and one stands out for its simplicity. New York Magazine’s Stefan Becket truly captured the essence of annoying honking:

HONK HONK HONK HONK HONK / HONK HONK HONK HONK HONK HONK HONK / HONK HONK HONK HONK HONK nyti.ms/XSPg2a — Stefan Becket (@stefanjbecket) January 30, 2013

See the rest of the best at the New York Times.

