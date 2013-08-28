Hackers Take Down The New York Times -- And The Wall Street Journal Immediately Pounces

Brett LoGiurato
New york times building, new york times, nyt building, nyt, night shot, nyc, sept 2011, business insider, dngDaniel Goodman / Business Insider

The New York Times was the victim Tuesday of what a spokeswoman called most likely a “malicious external attack” — its second outage over the past two weeks.

Eileen Murphy, the Times’ vice president of corporate communications, confirmed in a statement that the company was viewing the situation as a result of a hack.

“Our initial assessment is that this is most likely the result of a malicious external attack,” Murphy said.

As it did last time, the Wall Street Journal immediately pounced on the news to offer online readers a chance to browse the site for free:

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.