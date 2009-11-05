New York Times Goofs, Includes Editor's Internal Notes In iPhone News Article

Everyone makes mistakes — even newspaper companies with massive editing structures.

So we’re not too surprised that the New York Times let an editor’s notes slip into this story in its iPhone app about a trial in Milan.

But as Jeff Jarvis notes on Twitter, it does offer an interesting look at the Times‘ editing practices. For instance, we paraphrase:

Note: Important to see Il Giornale said interview with Robert Lady since who knows if real.

The notes are not present on the same article on NYTimes.com.

This reminds us of a similar goof the Associated Press made earlier this year, printing internal communications instead of news copy in a story about Roman Polanski’s arrest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.