There’s an incredibly detailed parody of the New York Times’ final edition going around today. It includes stories like “Owners May Have ‘Torched’ Building for Insurance Money,” and Paul Krugman’s final post “Is Krugman Too Big To Fail?”



Check out the full thing here >

Photo: The Final Edition

