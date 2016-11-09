The New York Times has a wildly swinging forecast needle that's driving everyone insane

Mark Abadi
The New York Times is capturing readers’ anxiety in real time with each bounce of its wildly swinging election forecast needle.

At the beginning of the night, the forecast heavily favoured Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. But as results came in showing an unexpected lead for Donald Trump in key battleground states, the live forecast shifted towards Trump.

The real-time needle didn’t stay still for long. At times, the needle seemed to bounce unpredictably from Trump’s side to Clinton’s, and back.

Panicking readers took to Twitter after each dramatic oscillation, and eventually starting venting about the needle itself:

 

 

The New York Times eventually edited the election forecast post to acknowledge viewers’ concerns:

 

