The New York Times Website Is Back After Two-Hour Outage

Steve Kovach
Woman reads the new york times on the subwayMario Tama/Getty Images

The New York Times website has returned after being down for about two hours today. Fox Business reported that the cause was a cyber attack, but the New York Times said on Twitter that it was an internal issue. The site is still experiencing a few hiccups, but appears to be online for many.
A New York Times spokesperson doesn’t have a comment yet, but will have one shortly. Stay tuned.

Here are the tweets from The New York Times:

Here’s the Fox Business tweet:


A New York Times reporter tweeted that he’s having trouble accessing work emails:

