The New York Times Website Is Back After Two-Hour Outage

The New York Times website has returned after being down for about two hours today. Fox Business reported that the cause was a cyber attack, but the New York Times said on Twitter that it was an internal issue. The site is still experiencing a few hiccups, but appears to be online for many.

A New York Times spokesperson doesn’t have a comment yet, but will have one shortly. Stay tuned.

Here are the tweets from The New York Times:

Part 1/3: As you are undoubtedly aware, we are experiencing a server issue that has resulted in our e-mail and Web site being unavailable.

— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2013

We believe the outage is the result of an internal issue, which we expect to be resolved soon. (2/3)

— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2013

We will communicate further when we have more information. – from @NYTimesComm (3/3)

— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2013

Here’s the Fox Business tweet:

Breaking: New York Times website is under cyber attack, source tells @MattMEgan5.

— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 14, 2013





A New York Times reporter tweeted that he’s having trouble accessing work emails:

Interesting. In addition to NYT website being down, it appears I cannot receive work account emails; I can, however, successfully send them.

— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) August 14, 2013

