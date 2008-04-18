New York Times Discovers How to Sell Media: Porn, Viagra, Sex, Divorce, and YouTube

We are pleased to report that the New York Times (NYT) has discovered the secrets of not only search engine optimization but newspaper sales! After yesterday’s dismal first quarter report, this revelation comes just in the nick of time.



Read the first paragraph of this home-page story and tell us the paper’s editors and reporters haven’t just had a sit-down with the neighbourhood SEO guru and the business side of the shop:

This week, the potential of the Internet to expose and disgrace when marriages fall apart came into stark relief as Tricia Walsh Smith, who is being divorced by Philip Smith, a theatre executive, put a video on YouTube announcing that they never had sex, and yet she found him hoarding Viagra, pornography and condoms…

What’s that? You don’t care about the New York Times or SEO? You just want to see the video about how the Tricia believed her husband’s “high blood pressure” excuse for no sex right up until she found his bulging cache of porn movies and Viagra? OK, then!



If you want to read the rest of the article–about how nothing’s private anymore, especially when your estranged spouse wants to scratch your eyes out–you can do that, too. Bottom line? If you have the misfortune of getting divorced in the blog-and-YouTube age, don’t expect your high-priced divorce attorney to be able to stop the New York Times from linking to your spouse’s revenge video from its front page (or your spouse from becoming an Internet star). Tricia already has 2.5 million views!

