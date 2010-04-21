New York Times Debuting New Nightlife Feature: 'The Nocturnalist'

The New York Times is also going nocturnal.

Starting tomorrow, the Times’ City Room blog will feature a new, recurring feature called “The Nocturnalist,” night Metro editor Peter Khoury told us.

Sarah Maslin Nir, who has written several freelance articles for the Times, will cover all kinds of nightlife events from “jazz jam sessions” to a club night or even private salons in socialite homes, Khoury said. They could be “mainstream or avant-guarde,” he explained. “We’re not limiting ourselves.”

As for Maslin Nir, Khoury said “she brings fresh, young and skilled eyes for what she does.”

The Wall Street Journal is also heating up its nightlife coverage for its new New York section. Khoury tells us the new blog feature had been in the works for “a couple of months.” Carolyn Ryan, deputy metro editor for government and politics, came up with the idea. Metro editor Joe Sexton recently gave the greenlight, Khoury said.

“New York has so much going on at night but the sad things is some of us are too tired or too busy to experience it ourselves,” he added. “What we can say to readers is that Nocturalist will be there.”

Will the column have any gossip — a celebrity tidbit perhaps?

“We don’t really want to limit it,” Khoury said. “A little tip thing that someone hears and might be interesting at an event,” could turn up in ‘The Nocturnal.’ “We want to keep it open.”



