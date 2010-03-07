New York Times' DealBook Under Close Scrutiny After Plagiarism Case

The New York Times public editor Clark Hoyt takes a close look at the Zachery Kouwe plagiarism case in today’s Times. The DealBook reporter resigned in mid-February after Wall Street Journal editor Robert Thompson sent a letter to Times editors, noting “lifted” passages and language from WSJ material in his work. Two researchers turned up more plagiarized passages from other sources.



Kouwe blamed the fast-paced, competitive news cycle for the mistakes, which mostly used banal background information.

Hoyt notes an earlier incident in January, in which Kouwe swiped an internal Citigroup memo posted Dealbreaker, a competing Web site. “The same memo soon went up on DealBook, complete with two minor alterations that Dealbreaker had inserted as a trap to catch competitors ripping off material without credit,” Hoyt writes. DealBook’s editor Bess Levin posted a “gotcha” and then got a call from DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin. An editors’ note was added to the original post.

Sorkin told Hoyt that Kouwe had told him “it was an honest mistake. I told him that it was unacceptable, but I had no reason to believe it represented a larger problem.”

Clark writes that DealBook itself, even without Kouwe, “may need added oversight.”

Sorkin, who founded it and turned it into a highly successful franchise, wears many hats: editor, reporter, columnist and book author. His fast-moving blog contains original reporting and aggregates news from other sources in a complex stew. Much of the copy gets read only once by an editor, usually [DealBook news editor Jack] Lynch or another news editor. Read more at the Times—>

But does DealBook need more oversight? Perhaps they just need to be more willing to share and link out to competitors who obviously get a scoop before they did.

