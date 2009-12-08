New York Times DC Reporters Edmund Andrews And Stephen Labaton Also Taking Buyouts

You can add two new names to the growing list of New York Times staffers who are taking the buyouts offered by the newspaper in its efforts to downsize its staff.



The newest names are:

Stephen Labaton, who has been covering financial regulation and reform for the paper; and

Edmund Andrews, a long time economic editor for the paper who wrote a book, Busted, about his own financial woes. (That’s him pictured with his family in the pic.)

Labaton’s acceptance had been reported earlier. (See here for Gawker’s full list of known buyout takers.) But Andrews is a new name. And the combination of both departures is worrying some at the Times.

“That effectively fucks us in Washington coverage,” one Times insider said.

Andrews departure is also prompting a bit of snickering.

“I get he needed the cash up front. No need for a mortgage mod now,” one staffer said.

A source tells us that many at the Times expect around 50 or 60 employees to accept the buyout.

The Times declined to comment on the staff reduction.

