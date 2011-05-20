New York Times Gadget Guru David Pogue And Wife Arrested After Domestic Dispute

Photo: Flickr/eschipul

New York Times gadget guru, David Pogue, and his wife were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight at their home “turned physical,” the Westport News reports.Pogue and his wife are currently going through a tough divorce. When we reached out for comment, Pogue forwarded us to his lawyer, Mark Sherman.



Sherman said in a statement, “The case arises from a brief confrontation between David and his wife. Obviously divorces can get emotional and we expect David to be cleared of this charge in due time.”

