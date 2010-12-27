Times Columnist's Chinese Twitter Clone Account Almost Immediately Suspended

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New York Times columnist Nicholas D. Kristof, a fond user of social media, opened an account on Sina Weibo, a Chinese Twitter clone. Apparently his account was deleted or at least suspended within the hour, as news of his arrival spread virally through the service (it’s possible, though unlikely, he took it down himself).It’s not hard to understand why. Kristof has a history of criticising China. His Chinese-American wife and him won a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Tiananmen Square protests.



Welcome to the Chinese internet!

