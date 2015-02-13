New York Times columnist David Carr dies at 58

New York Times media columnist David Carr has died, he was 58.

The Times confirmed Carr’s death late Thursday:

The Times reports Carr died at the office Thursday night, just hours after appearing at a conference with the Citizenfour team, a group that included Edward Snowden and others.

Here is the full NYT obit, honouring Carr for his decades of service:

David Carr, who wrote about media as it intersects with business, culture and government in his Media Equation column for The New York Times, died at the office on Thursday. He was 58. For the past 25 years, Mr. Carr wrote about media. He joined The Times in 2002 as a business reporter covering the magazine publishing industry. His column appeared in the Monday business section and focused on media issues, including print, digital, film, radio and television. Before joining the Times, Mr. Carr was a contributing writer for The Atlantic Monthly and New York magazine. In 2000, he was the media writer for Inside.com, a website focusing on the business of entertainment and publishing. Before coming to New York, he served for five years as editor of Washington City Paper, an alternative weekly in Washington, D.C. From 1993 to 1995, he was editor of The Twin Cities Reader, a Minneapolis-based alternative weekly, and he wrote a media column there as well. On Aug. 5, 2008, Mr. Carr’s book “The Night of the Gun” was published by Simon and Schuster. The book is a memoir of addiction and recovery that used reporting to fact-check the past. Much of the data he collected, including videos, documents and pictures, is available online.

Carr is survived by his wife, Jill Rooney Carr and three daughters.

