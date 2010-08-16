New York Times Co. Newspaper Starts Charging For Online Content

A New York Times Company-owned newspaper, The Telegram & Gazette of Worcester, Mass., has put a paywall in front of its website.



A message on the homepage today announces:

Subscribers to the print edition of the Telegram & Gazette have unlimited access to our website as part of their current subscriptions and simply need to register. Non-subscribers may register to view 10 locally produced articles in a calendar month, purchase a day pass for unlimited access for 24 hours or subscribe.

A monthly online subscription costs $14.95 and a day pass costs $1. The decision to introduce a metered pay model was first announced back in April.

“Our approach is grounded in the belief that the local news report produced by our trained professional staff each day has tremendous value on whatever platform it is delivered, be it print, online or mobile,” publisher Bruce Gaultney and editor Leah M. Lamson said in a joint letter to readers published Sunday. “We are not the first, and we surely will not be the last media company, to make this decision as newspapers make the transition to complete multimedia companies.”

Indeed, in less than five months, The New York Times is expected to implement its own metered online pay model.

Details have been scarce, though on the company’s second quarter earnings calls last month, CEO Janet Robinson said they had moved into “active development mode.”

