The New York Times' Chinese Edition Just Went Live

Announced just earlier today, the New York Times’ Chinese edition (http://cn.nytimes.com) appears to have just gone live.



The Mandarin-language edition will feature translated material and material written specifically for Chinese readers — and the paper has specifically said that it wouldn’t bow to official censorship.

There seems to be a little bit of difference in homepage, but nothing too major.

Here’s a screenshot of the Google-translated version:

Here’s the regular US edition for reference:

