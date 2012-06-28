The New York Times' Chinese Edition Just Went Live

Announced just earlier today, the New York Times’ Chinese edition (http://cn.nytimes.com) appears to have just gone live.
The Mandarin-language edition will feature translated material and material written specifically for Chinese readers — and the paper has specifically said that it wouldn’t bow to official censorship.
There seems to be a little bit of difference in homepage, but nothing too major.
Here’s a screenshot of the Google-translated version:
Here’s the regular US edition for reference:
