NATIONAL POLL: Trump and Clinton are tied with just 8 weeks left

A New York Times/CBS News poll that came out Wednesday morning shows the presidential horse race narrowing between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Clinton slightly edges out the Manhattan billionaire when matched up head-to-head, but the two candidates are tied in a four-way race that includes third party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.