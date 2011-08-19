Cartoons From Around The World On America's Discontent

Photo: NYT Syndication

Discontent sums up the last few day’s political cartoons.From campaign funding in days gone by to the recovery that never arrived, the world is taking a dim view of events in the U.S.



But we’re not alone, cartoonists also looked at the European debt crisis and whether Germany is up for the task to save it all.

Cartoons portray Obama before and after, economic direction, and Republican woes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.