The New York Times has acquired Wordle for ‘undisclosed price in the low seven figures’

The New York Times on Monday announced it acquired the smash-hit daily word game Wordle for “an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.”

“I’ve long admired The Times’s approach to the quality of their games and the respect with which they treat their players,” Josh Wardle, the Brooklyn software engineer who created the game, told The Times. “Their values are aligned with mine on these matters and I’m thrilled that they will be stewards of the game moving forward.”

Wordle, which launched publicly in October 2021, will continue to be free and no changes will be made, according to The New York Times.

“The game has done what so few games have done — it has captured our collective imagination and brought us all a little closer together,” Jonathan Knight, general manager for The New York Times Games, told The Times. “We could not be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game and are honored to help bring Mr. Wardle’s cherished creation to more solvers in the months ahead.”