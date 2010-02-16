New York Times Investigates Business Reporter's Lifts From WSJ, Reuters, More

New York Times editors are investigating a reporter who apparently lifted language and facts from the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other sources “without attribution or acknowledgment.”



In an editors’ note, the Times noted that the Wall Street Journal alerted them to articles written by Zachery Kouwe, a finance and Wall Street reporter who mostly wrote articles for the DealBook blog.

“They pointed out extensive similarities between a Journal article, first published on The Journal’s Web site around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, and a DealBook post published two hours later, as well as a related article published in The Times on Feb. 6,” according to the editors note. More:

Those articles described an agreement on an asset freeze for members of Bernard L. Madoff’s family, in a lawsuit filed by a court-appointed trustee. In the Times article and the DealBook post, several passages are repeated almost exactly from the Journal article.

The Huffington Post puts the articles side-by-side for comparison.

The Times conducted and search and found more “cases of extensive overlap between passages in Mr. Kouwe’s articles and other news organisations’,” according to the note.

Editors are continuing their investigation of Kouwe and “will take appropriate action consistent with our standards to protect the integrity of our journalism.”

From his bio on the New York Times site:

Based in New York, Mr. Kouwe joined The Times in 2008. He earned a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Colorado and a B.A. in economics at Hamilton College. Before joining The Times, Mr. Kouwe served as The New York Post’s chief mergers and acquisitions reporter from 2005 to 2008.

Mr. Kouwe, who grew up in Tampa, Fla., serves on the board of governors of the New York Financial Writers Association.

Daily Beast reporter Gerald Posner recently resigned after an investigation exposed his “accidental plagiarism.”

