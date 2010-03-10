New York Times' Book Review App, More Slide Onto Tablet Devices

The New York Times will debut a mobile application for its Book Review section on Sony’s Reader device within the next couple of weeks. Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble Nook applications will also be for sale, according to Poynter.



The Times already has applications for their news content on the Kindle (for sale at $13.99 a year) and other mobile devices. Times marketing director James Dunn didn’t give a price point for the new Book Review application, but told Poynter that more applications will be created around specific forms of Times content.

The Times’ iPhone apps spin specific content into separate features. Consider the Crossword and Sudoku apps, the Real Estate app, and more.

This is useful for the Times because:

They can monetise lots of other forms of content instead of rolling all their content into a monster app that is too confusing and bloated to be useful for users. Advertisers will be more likely to sign on to sponsor against focused content in specific categories like movies or entertainment news. They can customise apps and bundle them with other products from partners (perhaps a Book Review app can be offered in a package along with a Weekender print subscription). They can also cater apps to users. Times readers pull out (or click on) their favourites sections or blogs. The Times can take advantage of that.

