The New York Times bestseller list this week is almost entirely comprised of books about race and white privilege in America

Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAmerican University professor Ibram X. Kendi, a leader in the anti-racism movement, has not one, but two books at the top of the bestseller list.
- In the wake of the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, activists and leaders have been calling on Americans to educate themselves about race and racism in the US.
- And people are listening. Right now, almost every book at the top of The New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list is about white privilege, racism in America, or racial violence.
- At the top of the list is “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, which explores white people’s defence mechanisms when questioned about their assumptions and beliefs about racism.
- The list also includes books like “The New Jim Crow,” in which civil rights lawyer Michelle Alexander argues that “we have not ended racial caste in America; we have merely redesigned it,” and two works by Ibram X. Kendi, a professor and historian leading the anti-racism movement.
- A few of these titles were previously recommended to Business Insider by Black sociological and history scholars.
