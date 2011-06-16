New York Times Asks 'Smart' Readers To Buy Digital Access For $35

The New York Times might be losing some ground the The Huffington Post but its plan to sell digital subscriptions is going smoothly.



“Smart” readers got access to NYTimes.com for free, courtesy of Lincoln. Now the Paper of Record would like them to purchase the All Digital Access for the low price of $35 for the rest of the year.

The full text of an email we received earlier:

Dear NYTimes Reader,

We hope you’re enjoying your unlimited access to NYTimes.com and our smartphone app, courtesy of Lincoln.

Now we invite you to take advantage of another exclusive offer to enhance your Times experience even more. But act today — this offer ends soon!

Upgrade to All Digital Access and get our innovative app for the iPad.

The NYTimes app for iPad brings you more than 25 Times sections, including video, a selection of our blogs and so much more. And with All Digital Access, you’ll enjoy the complete Times experience on your computer, smartphone and tablet and pay just $35 for the rest of 2011 — instead of the regular rate of $35 every four weeks. That’s 80% off the full rate.

Sign up by June 30 to have it all with this exclusive offer.

You can continue to enjoy your free access to NYTimes.com and our smartphone app through the end of the year. But only with this offer can you tap into the full range of The Times at such a great value. But this limited-time offer ends June 30, so click here to save.

Sincerely,

Yasmin Namini

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Circulation

