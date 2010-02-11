New York Times' iPhone App Reaches 3 Million Downloads

New York Times Co. president and chief executive Janet Robinson noted that the NYT iPhone app hit 3 million downloads in December. The app, available for free, launched in July 2008.



“In December alone, we had 75 million pageviews from mobile sites and apps,” she noted on the NYT’s earnings call this morning.

Robinson did not mention whether mobile advertising brought in real revenue for the NYT.

But, according to their 4Q earnings, total Internet revenues increased 10.3% to $102.0 million from $92.5 million, and Internet advertising revenues increased 10.6 per cent to $90.6 million from $81.9 million, thanks to a considerable boost from About.com.

“Once again we were encouraged by the strong performance at the About Group, whose fourth-quarter operating profit rose 80 per cent to $18 million,” according to their release. “The Group’s advertising revenues grew 23 per cent on healthy gains in both cost-per-click and display advertising.”

We’re listening to the call live and will have more for you soon.

