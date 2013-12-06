The New York Times And Bloomberg Face Banishment From China

Following investigative articles about the wealth of the families of top Chinese leaders, China refused to renew visas for around two dozen reporters from The New York Times and Bloomberg,

according to Mark Landler of the Times.

The move would “effectively shut down the organisations’ China news bureaus,” according to the Times.

This striking fact comes as Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. warned on a China visit of repercussions if U.S. foreign correspondents are forced from the country for reporting certain stories.

China’s media crackdown came in the wake of Bloomberg’s “Revolution to Riches” series about Chinese princelings, first published in June 2012 and quickly blocked in CHina, and a story by The Times about the fortune held by the family former premier Wen Jiabao, published in October 2012 and also blocked in China.

On Thursday Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China manages issues concerning foreign journalists “in accordance with laws and regulations.”

