Maths And Computer Geeks Got A Nice Belly-Laugh After This New York Times Correction

Sometimes we get our ithms confused too.

Here’s a correction from the New York Times that made us laugh (via Justin Wolfers):

An article on Thursday about a settlement between the asset management company BlackRock and the New York attorney general in which BlackRock agreed to stop surveying Wall Street analysts to get advance clues about their views on companies misstated, in some copies, the way in which BlackRock used the information it gathered. The information was fed into trading algorithms, not into logarithms. (An algorithm is a computer science term for a procedure to calculate an answer; a logarithm is a mathematical operation that simplifies certain complicated multiplication and division calculations.)