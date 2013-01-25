A Guy Took Out This Ad In The New York Times Telling Bill Ackman To 'Get A Life'

A man from Cincinnati took out an ad in the New York Times telling hedge fund titan Bill Ackman to “get a life.”



Ackman, who runs $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, is shorting Herbalife, a multi-level marketing firm that sells nutrition products. He believes the company is a pyramid scheme and has a price target of zero.

The activist investor has pledged to donate 100% of his personal profits he makes from the short to charity.

Herbalife’s stock is currently above the pre-Ackman short level.

Since December 18, the trading session before Ackman confirmed his short, Herbalife’s stock is up about 1.2%. The stock touched a 52-week low of $24.24 on December 24th.

