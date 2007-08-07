New York Times (NYT) Announces About.com Online Ad Blog

And it looks fine, on a par with the dozens (hundreds?) of other blogs that cover this space. The blog also allows author Cory Treffiletti to tell us about his favourite cool start-ups, such as iWait (pay people to wait in line for you).



But here’s the question: Does this really qualify as worthy of a press release? We understand that New York Times management wants the market’s focus to be on digital, digital, digital, but every time we see another immaterial digital announcement from the Times, we’re just reminded of the elephant in the room: The declining print business, which still delivers at least 75% of the NYT’s revenue and probably more of its profits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.