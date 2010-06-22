New York Thieves Steal Two Boxes Of iPads In Broad Daylight

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Bad news for anyone with an iPad reserved at the Upper West Side Apple store.The New York Post reports that thieves have stolen two boxes containing five iPads in broad daylight from a UPS deliveryman.



The UPS driver was putting boxes on a handcart, when someone grabbed a box and tore off running down the street last Tuesday. The following Thursday, someone distracted a UPS driver asking for directions, then someone else took off running down the street with a box.

The thieves are lucky there weren’t any rabid fanboys on hand to see this happen. It could have gotten really ugly.

Via: MediaMemo

