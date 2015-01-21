New York Tells Democrats The City Is A Great Place To 'Hook Up' In 2016

New York City’s campaign to host the 2016 Democratic convention is making rather creative arguments to make its case, including the city’s status as a great place to “hook up” with a romantic partner.

In one of several testimonial videos backing the city’s bid for the convention that was released Tuesday, actress Ali Wentworth made a direct pitch to visitors looking for casual or longterm relationships.

“By the way, if you’re single, New York City is the place to come. If you want to hook up or get married, every type of person is here in New York,” Wentworth offered.

Watch the video, which is touted on the official “#DNCNYC” campaign website:

The campaign’s other videos tout the city’s diversity, transportation network, restaurants, and entertainment venues as the national Democrats debate whether to nominate their presidential candidate in New York, Philadelphia, or Columbus.

However, it may be difficult for New York City to overcome some of its weaknesses. Notably, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has engaged in a high-profile battle with the local police unions, who have turned their back on him as he eulogized slain officers.

(via Anna Sanders)

