How New York's Tech Scene Exploded In 4 Years

Photo: andrew mace– via flickr

Investment banking firm Gridley & Company put together a 45-page research report on the booming New York tech scene, which will be released tomorrow.After researching 280 startups that have raised at least $5 million of outside capital, Gridley created charts that explain how New York became a booming tech town in just four years.



Here are some of the findings:

There are 500+ private digital companies in New York.

There are about 120 investors who focus on New York digital companies.

5 private companies have raised over $100 million: Tremor Video, ZocDoc, Gilt Groupe, Tumblr, and Everyday Health.

12 private companies have raised between $50 million and $100 million.

There have been eight $100 million+ acquisitions since January 2008: Mediamind, Admeld, Huffington Post, Webloyalty, Hotjobs, Register.com, Daily Candy, and Answers.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.