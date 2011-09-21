How New York's Tech Scene Exploded In 4 Years

Alyson Shontell
Investment banking firm Gridley & Company put together a 45-page research report on the booming New York tech scene, which will be released tomorrow.After researching 280 startups that have raised at least $5 million of outside capital, Gridley created charts that explain how New York became a booming tech town in just four years.

Here are some of the findings:

  • There are  500+ private digital companies in New York.
  • There are about 120 investors who focus on New York digital companies.
  • 5 private companies have raised over $100 million: Tremor Video, ZocDoc, Gilt Groupe, Tumblr, and Everyday Health.
  • 12 private companies have raised between $50 million and $100 million.
  • There have been eight $100 million+ acquisitions since January 2008: Mediamind, Admeld, Huffington Post, Webloyalty, Hotjobs, Register.com, Daily Candy, and Answers.com.

