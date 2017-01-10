New York tabloids had a field day blaming the Giants' miserable outing against the Packers on their trip to Miami

New York tabloids rolled out their best boat puns on Monday morning to skewer the Giants, who were bounced from the playoffs on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers, 38-13.

“ABANDON SHIP” wrote the Daily News.

“Ship wrecked,” quipped the Post. “Yacht’s all, folks!”

The nautical headlines are, of course, in reference to the now famous trip the team’s wide receivers made to Miami after a Week 17 win against the Redskins. Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepherd and Roger Lewis were seen partying in a club with Justin Beiber, and then photographed shirtless on a boat.

Many criticised the players for partying in the lead-up to a playoff game, and after the Packers … cruised by the G-Men, NY tabloid treatment was inevitable.

Here’s the New York Post’s effort:

And here’s the Daily News:

While the entire offence was underwhelming against the Packers, Beckham in particular failed to make an impact on Sunday night. Most notably, he dropped a key touchdown pass early in the first half. With that in mind, we’re disappointed neither the Daily News nor the Post opted with “No Hands On Deck.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.