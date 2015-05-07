New York tabloids are having a field day with Tom Brady after the damning DeflateGate report

The headline-writers of New York’s tabloids are clearly enjoying the New England Patriots’ ongoing “DeflateGate” scandal.

A new report released Wednesday indicated the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady likely broke National Football League rules intentionally by deflating their footballs in a AFC title game.

The following morning, the New York Post, Daily News, and Metro were filled with puns involving the word “balls.”

Here’s the Post:

Here’s the News:

And here’s Metro:

