New York Support For Gay Marriage Splits Along Age And Religious Lines, Poll Finds

Photo: zroberts via Flikr

50-four per cent of New Yorkers support gay marriage, though that number rises to a stunning 70% among respondents under 35, a new Quinnipiac University poll finds.Catholic voters split on the issue, 48-48%, despite Archbishop Timothy Dolan’s strongly against the measure (saying it put New York on the road to becoming another North Korea).



Support varies along religious lines. The most supportive are those who report no religious affiliation, 78-17%, followed by Jews, at 67-30%. Protestants oppose the gay marriage bill, 54-40%.

70 per cent of respondents said that condemnation of gay marriage by their religious leaders had no effect on their own personal opinions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.