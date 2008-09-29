New York Sun Prints Collectors' Edition, Shuts Down

It’s hard enough to keep an established newspaper company afloat. So it was really sort of amazing that the people behind the New York Sun, who relaunched the once-famous title in October 2001, could keep it going this long.



But that’s over with now: The paper, which had warned its readers it was on death’s door earlier this month, has published its final edition today, according to both Keith Kelly and Gawker. No acknowledgement yet in the paper’s actual site, so we suppose it’s possible a white knight could show up with a truckload of money this morning. But seems like this was an unfortunate month to launch a last-ditch fund-raising effort.

