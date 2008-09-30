New York Sun: Now We're Dead, For Real

Reports of the New York Sun’s death weren’t greatly exaggerated — they were only off by 24 hours. The paper will publish its last edition today, editor Seth Lipsky tells the WSJ:



“The company does not intend to file for bankruptcy but to close out its affairs in an orderly way,” Mr. Lipsky, who also is president of the Sun’s parent company, said in an interview.

The Sun was backed by deep-pocketed investors including former AllianceBernstein Vice Chairman Roger Hertog and Thomas Tisch, a scion of the Loews Corp. conglomerate. Mr. Lipsky had been confident the Sun would be able to secure fresh investment, but he told employees Monday that conditions were adverse for new financing.

One advantage of own your own printing press (at least metaphorically): You get to write your own obituary.

See Also: “Not Dead Yet” Says The NY Sun

New York Sun Prints Collectors’ Edition, Shuts Down

Our Offer For the New York Times Company

Why Newspapers Are Screwed

Up For Grabs: $42 Billion of Newspaper Ad Revenue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.