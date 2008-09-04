New York Sun Has One Month To Live

The New York Sun, a smallish local newspaper with a national outlook, is deeply in debt and faces imminent demise:



NY Post: Investors are said to have given founder and Editor Seth Lipsky until the end of the month to find new angel investors – or else the plug will be pulled.

The right leaning, pro-Israel broadsheet is believed to be losing money at the rate of $1 million a month for total losses surpassing $70 million.

Lipsky would not confirm the figures, but said, “It is clear we are going to have to find new investors in order to keep going, but it’s not clear that we won’t find them.

“I’ve been in deeper ditches before,” said Lipsky, who is also on the board of directors.

