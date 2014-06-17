33 Things Every New Yorker Should Do This Summer

There’s plenty to dislike about New York City summers — hot subways,not-so-sweet smells, and hordes of sweaty people, to name a few.
But all those folks who skip off to the Hamptons each weekend are missing out. There are tons of fantastic things to do in NYC during the summer, like picnics in the park, outdoor concerts, and cool cocktails on rooftops.
We came up with a list of 33 activities that will make staying in the city during summer 2014 not only tolerable, but positively enjoyable.
Did we miss one of your favourite things to do in NYC in the summer? Add it in the comments!
Chow down on delicacies from old and new vendors at Smorgasburg, the weekly food fest on the Williamsburg waterfront and Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Jump into a hot tub and watch a movie at Hot Tub Cinema in Brooklyn. The first event sold out in two hours, but the company promises 'there's plenty more to come.'
Have a picnic in DUMBO's Brooklyn Bridge Park. The waterfront park has views of the skyline, a carousel, lots of food and drink options, and sports.
Drink up at SingleCut Beersmiths, a brewery in Astoria, Queens. This brewery has a rotation of beers on tap and garage doors that open in nice weather.
Cruise around the Hudson River while eating a Shrimp Bo Boy or Lobster Cobb Salad with the North River Lobster Co., a new 'sailing lobster boat.'
Dust off your Spark Notes and go see Shakespeare in the Park. This summer's performances include 'Much Ado About Nothing' and 'King Lear.'
Take a dip in one of the city's many pools. One awesome option is the McCarren Hotel's saltwater pool, one of the largest outdoor swimming pools in New York City.
Scream your head off on the rides at Coney Island's Luna Park. There are two new ones -- the Thunderbolt and Luna 360 -- that are particularly thrilling.
Breathe in clean, fresh air in the Hudson Valley. It's only a one-hour train trip away, and there are breweries and plenty of nice restaurants in addition to all that nature.
Take in the annual July 4 fireworks show with millions of other New Yorkers. The 2014 show will take place over the Brooklyn Bridge.
Ride the A train all the way up to 190th Street and visit The Cloisters, a branch of The Met that displays Medieval European art. Nearby Fort Tryon Park also has awesome views of the Hudson River.
Dance to the music of your choice at Quiet Clubbing. Participants are handed wireless headphones and can listen to any of 3 DJs.
Rent a bike and ride along the Hudson River from Battery Park at the southern tip of Manhattan to Dyckman Street in Inwood.
Soak up the sun on the patio of the long-awaited Union Square Pavilion. In addition to cocktails, the outdoor restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.
Escape to New York's Rockaway Beach. Grab some homemade Italian ice from DiCosmo's Ices and find a spot on the sand.
Get boozy at brunch on a New York City rooftop. Alma Restaurant in Brooklyn has three floors and gorgeous views of the New York skyline (plus, killer guac).
Play mini golf on Manhattan's Pier 25. The 18-hole miniature golf course features a waterfall, cave, and sand traps.
Pay homage to the victims and heroes of September 11th at the newly opened 9/11 Memorial Museum, which contains poignant multimedia and artifacts from that day.
