One of New York City's busiest transit hubs was evacuated after police found pressure cookers, which turned out to not be explosives

An anti-terror NYPD officer listens to pleas from people trying to get past him to work, as police seal off area in the financial district around the the Fulton Street subway hub to investigate a suspicious item, Friday Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. Two abandoned objects that appeared to be pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday before police determined they were not explosives, and authorities were investigating whether they were deliberately positioned to spark fear.

Three suspicious items were found in New York City on Friday morning, forcing evacuations of a major downtown transit hub.

Two pressure cooker-style devices were found at Fulton Center, where eight subway lines converge in Lower Manhattan.

Police said the devices were deemed to be safe, but the investigation continued as they searched for a suspect.

New York City’s Fulton Center transit hub, one of the busiest in the city and a major subway connection in Lower Manhattan, was evacuated during Friday’s rush hour as police responded to reports of suspicious packages.

Two pressure cookers were found in the subway complex, the New York Police Department’s transit division said, but were later cleared as not dangerous.

.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad has determined the suspicious packages at Fulton Street complex are NOT explosive devices. Officers are continuing to sweep area subway stations out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/Z3nRP8bky6 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 16, 2019

Another item was found on a Chelsea street, on 7th Avenue and 16th street, and was also deemed as safe. It’s not clear if that device is related to the ones found downtown.

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR. The suspicious package at 16th St & 7th Ave in Manhattan has been fully investigated and deemed safe by our @NYPDCT officers. Expect residual delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 16, 2019

The Fulton Center investigation snarled the eight subway lines which converge at the hub, near New York’s financial district and just blocks from the World Trade Center site. Nearly 93,000 passengers pass through the station on the average weekday, according to agency statistics.

At a press conference, police said they are looking to question a suspect who was seen on surveilance cameras and may have left the devices.

The NYPD is looking to locate and identify this individual who’s wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items inside the Fulton Street subway station this morning in Lower Manhattan. Contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info — alert a cop or call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/OFTJgPv2sw — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) August 16, 2019

Around 9:40 am, some subways resumed stopping at Fulton Street, roughly two hours after the devices were initially found.

4 , 5 , A , C , J and Z trains have resumed stopping at Fulton St after NYPD investigated two suspicious packages at that station. 2 and 3 trains are bypassing the station while NYPD continue their investigation. pic.twitter.com/rudRApbrPZ — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 16, 2019

