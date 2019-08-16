One of New York City's busiest transit hubs was evacuated after police found pressure cookers, which turned out to not be explosives

Graham Rapier
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)An anti-terror NYPD officer listens to pleas from people trying to get past him to work, as police seal off area in the financial district around the the Fulton Street subway hub to investigate a suspicious item, Friday Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. Two abandoned objects that appeared to be pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute Friday before police determined they were not explosives, and authorities were investigating whether they were deliberately positioned to spark fear. (
  • Three suspicious items were found in New York City on Friday morning, forcing evacuations of a major downtown transit hub.
  • Two pressure cooker-style devices were found at Fulton Center, where eight subway lines converge in Lower Manhattan.
  • Police said the devices were deemed to be safe, but the investigation continued as they searched for a suspect.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City’s Fulton Center transit hub, one of the busiest in the city and a major subway connection in Lower Manhattan, was evacuated during Friday’s rush hour as police responded to reports of suspicious packages.

Two pressure cookers were found in the subway complex, the New York Police Department’s transit division said, but were later cleared as not dangerous.

Another item was found on a Chelsea street, on 7th Avenue and 16th street, and was also deemed as safe. It’s not clear if that device is related to the ones found downtown.

The Fulton Center investigation snarled the eight subway lines which converge at the hub, near New York’s financial district and just blocks from the World Trade Center site. Nearly 93,000 passengers pass through the station on the average weekday, according to agency statistics.

At a press conference, police said they are looking to question a suspect who was seen on surveilance cameras and may have left the devices.

Around 9:40 am, some subways resumed stopping at Fulton Street, roughly two hours after the devices were initially found.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.