Drunk Women On The Subway Allegedly Stabbed A Man When He Asked Them To Quiet Down

A 63-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed during an early-morning altercation with eight women is in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.The women were drunkenly riding the No. 6 train and became enraged when Ralph Carnegary told them to “relax” and “calm down,” the New York Post reported early Monday morning.



The women, who allegedly stabbed Carnegary for interfering, were reportedly holding beers when they were arrested on the street near the 23rd Street subway station.

Seven of the women have been charged with gang assault, disorderly conduct, rioting, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and felony assault, according to the Post.

