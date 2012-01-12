Late Night Subway Riders In New York Brace For Some Inconvenient Shutdowns

Photo: Twig_of_the_Future via Flickr

In August, due to the threat of Hurricane Irene, the entire New York City subway system was closed for the first time since its construction in 1904. Now, New Yorkers face closures again as the subway system is due for heavy maintenance, including track-cleaning, paint-scraping, light-changing.



While the system won’t experience a complete shutdown, certain lines will be closed at night in the coming weeks, with the city’s busiest line, the 4-5-6, shuttering from 10 p.m, to 5 a.m. this week, The New York Times reports.

Though the MTA has said that the closures will only take 20 minutes out of regular travel times, some riders expressed anger, declaring the closures ineffective and demanding refunds.

“It’s inconvenient,” commuter Carylee Sacks told MSNBC. “I take the 4 or 5. I don’t want to be switching trains and getting stuck.”

The maintenance is scheduled so that only one line at a time will go out. The 1-2-3 line, for example, will be out of operation for the same period of time, from Feb. 13 to 16.

“We’re trying to balance safety and efficiency on the one hand, versus pain in the butt on the other,” said Thomas F. Pendergast, president of New York City Transit, at a press conference on Monday.

Like Homer, even New York nods. Perhaps it is New Yorkers who never sleep.

